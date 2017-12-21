Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Official Engagement Photos Have Swept Fans Off Their Feet

Kensington palace has just released official photographs to mark Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle. The first of the photographs, taken by Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor, features the couple staring through the lens, looking serene and content. “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them,” added Lubomirski. “Such was their happiness together.”

Markle’s Ralph & Russo ensemble is more modern than has been the custom for royals. The sheer top features embroidery of leaf-like motifs and the ruffled black skirt pulls the look together with a touch of drama. The British brand’s couture gowns reportedly range in price from £10,000 to £300,000. Prince Harry, too, looks dashing in a navy suit, crisp white shirt and matching navy tie. The ring he designed for his future bride is clearly visible, too. Lubomirski said: “It was an incredible honour to be asked to document this

wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another.”

The shots are very different to Prince William’s engagement photographs with Kate Middleton, which shows how quickly fashion moves on. Markle’s outfit may not go down well with some traditionalists, but it actually follows a tradition for ruffling feathers set by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their engagement photo. Much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the royals were seen to be touching, totally relaxed and at ease with each other, in a much more intimate shot than was expected from the royal family.

Although their second official photo was a little more staid...

It seems many people have been swept away by the romance.

Some also gave their two cents on the royals’ poses, serving our infamous British banter.

After such a rapturous response from the public, the happy couple decided to treat us to one more shot.