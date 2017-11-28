It’s not just the news that was dominated by chat about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement on Monday (27 November), as ‘EastEnders’ bosses managed to shoehorn in a last-minute reference to the royal couple’s news.

Following Harry and Meghan’s 10am announcement, the soap’s cast and crew created a brand new scene to fit into the episode before it aired at 8pm.

Viewers saw Kathy Beale quiz Shakil Kazemi on why he was glued to his phone, with him replying: “Just some prince bloke marrying some actress.”