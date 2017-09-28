Prince Harry had the perfect response to a sneaky toddler stealing his popcorn at the Invictus Games.

The little girl, who clearly has absolutely no time for any royal protocol, was caught on camera repeatedly popping her hand into Harry’s box of popcorn as they watched the volleyball in Toronto.

When the royal noticed what she was up to, he playfully swiped the box away before offering her just the one. The teasing continued when Harry pretended to hand her a piece of popcorn but ate it himself, which probably did nothing to bring the kid round in favour of the monarchy.

The adorable moment was caught on camera and has reduced the nation to a swooning mess.