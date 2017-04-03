Prince Jackson has unveiled a tattoo tribute to his father, posting a video of his new inking on Instagram.
The tatt is based on an iconic image of Michael, and shows the King Of Pop in a black and red suit, with added angel wings.
In the caption underneath the video, he wrote: “Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this.”
This isn’t the first inking for Prince, who is the eldest of Michael’s children, as last month, he and his sister Paris got matching yin and yang tattoos.
Michael’s eldest two children have recently stepped into the spotlight again, after spending much of their childhood being shielded from the limelight.
Back in January, Paris made her modelling debut for Chanel and later starred on her first magazine cover, which accompanied a revealing interview in Rolling Stone.