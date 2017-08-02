Prince Philip is finally hanging up his royal hat and retiring from carrying out official public duties.

After 65 years of plaque-unveiling, ribbon-cutting and gaffe-dropping, the longest serving consort in British history will carry out his final solo engagement today at a royal marine event at Buckingham Palace.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Duke’s final day in the job (including THAT Telegraph story).

This reimagining of his goodbye wave