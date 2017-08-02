All Sections
    • NEWS
    02/08/2017 15:10 BST

    Prince Philip: The Best Reactions To The Duke Of Edinburgh's Resignation From Royal Duties

    Including the Telegraph's report that he had died. Whoops.

    Prince Philip is finally hanging up his royal hat and retiring from carrying out official public duties.

    After 65 years of plaque-unveiling, ribbon-cutting and gaffe-dropping, the longest serving consort in British history will carry out his final solo engagement today at a royal marine event at Buckingham Palace.

    Here are some of the best reactions to the Duke’s final day in the job (including THAT Telegraph story).

    This reimagining of his goodbye wave

    This suggestion that he’s actually slacking a bit

    This eager anticipation of his next chapter

    This accidental reporting of his death (oops)

    Earlier today, the Telegraph made the dreaded blunder of prematurely publishing an article being prepared for Philip’s death - something the Sun also did when the Palace announced he would be retiring.

    The paper swiftly removed the story from its website but not before social media users took plenty of screen grabs.

    This valid theory

    This depressing glimpse into future

