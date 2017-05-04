The Duke of Edinburgh has spent much of his 95 years in the public eye, but following news on Thursday that he will no longer be attended engagements, there has been renewed interest in the life and times of Duke Of Edinburgh.
So how much do you actually know about him?
Prince Philip’s decision was taken with the support of the Queen and will see him step down from public engagements from this autumn.
He reached the grand age of 95 on 10 June last year and though he has continued to carry out public duties, both he and the Queen have understandably sought to reduce their workload in recent years.
Born in 1921 on the island of Corfu, he was Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark and the nephew of King Constantine of Greece.
When Philip was just one year old his family was exiled from the country by revolutionary forces.
They went on to settle in Paris and Philip was educated there, as well as in Germany and Britain before going on to join the armed forces at 18.
His life changed forever when he met his future wife in 1939 and they went on to marry in 1947.
Prince Philip has been at her side for almost seven decades since and is known as a character around the world.
Test your knowledge of the Prince with our fact or fiction quiz below...