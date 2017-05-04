The announcement that Prince Philip is to retire from Royal duties in the summer marks the end of an era for the 95-year-old described as the Queen’s “strength and stay”.

But aside from unfaltering dedication to the Monarch, it is the Duke of Edinburgh’s ahem, unique, conversational style for which he will be best remembered.

Quite apart from providing real moments of lightness during his time as a public servant, Philip’s no-holds-barred approach to Royal meet and greets will have left many a Palace aide rather hot under the collar.