    • NEWS
    04/05/2017 09:33 BST | Updated 04/05/2017 10:24 BST

    Prince Philip And The Queen Aren't Dead - Here's What They Were Up To Yesterday

    Speculation was rife about today's mystery meeting.

    Speculation was rife on Thursday morning as the Queen’s entire household was called to Buckingham Palace in a “highly unusual” move.

    The palace was quick to quash rumours about Her Majesty or Prince Philip, after dubious reports circulated claiming that one of them was dead.

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    Television crews gather outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning

    However it was later revealed that the announcement was in fact that Prince Philip would no longer be carrying out public engagements from autumn 2017.

    He is said to have taken the decision himself, with the full support of the Queen.

    Both the royals were actually both busy yesterday.

    The Queen hosted Theresa May at Buckingham Palace to mark the dissolution of Parliament.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Theresa May arrives at Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Queen on Wednesday

    The prime minister had a short audience with Her Majesty before going on to deliver a speech in which she accused the EU of deliberately trying to undermine the UK general election.

    Meanwhile Prince Philip was looking hale and hearty as he attended the opening of a new stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Prince Philip attended the opening of a new stand at Lord's cricket ground on Wendesday
    PA Wire/PA Images
    The Prince examines bats at the cricket ground
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Philip unveils a plaque on the new Warner Stand at Lord's

    The Queen’s husband even cracked his favourite joke about being the “world’s most experienced plaque unveiler”, as he opened the new Warner stand at the ground in St John’s Wood, London.

