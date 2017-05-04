Speculation was rife on Thursday morning as the Queen’s entire household was called to Buckingham Palace in a “highly unusual” move.
The palace was quick to quash rumours about Her Majesty or Prince Philip, after dubious reports circulated claiming that one of them was dead.
However it was later revealed that the announcement was in fact that Prince Philip would no longer be carrying out public engagements from autumn 2017.
He is said to have taken the decision himself, with the full support of the Queen.
Both the royals were actually both busy yesterday.
The Queen hosted Theresa May at Buckingham Palace to mark the dissolution of Parliament.
The prime minister had a short audience with Her Majesty before going on to deliver a speech in which she accused the EU of deliberately trying to undermine the UK general election.
Meanwhile Prince Philip was looking hale and hearty as he attended the opening of a new stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground.
The Queen’s husband even cracked his favourite joke about being the “world’s most experienced plaque unveiler”, as he opened the new Warner stand at the ground in St John’s Wood, London.