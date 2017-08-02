The Duke of Edinburgh will meet Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday in his final official engagement before he retires from public duty.

It was announced in May that 96-year-old Prince Philip would be retiring from royal events after more than 65 years supporting the Queen, with today’s meeting marking his 22,219th solo engagement.

Theresa May led tributes to the royal following the announcement earlier this summer, saying he had given the monarch “steadfast support” during his years of service, the Press Association reported.

In typical fashion, Prince Philip offered a timely quip about his retirement following the news.

When a well-wisher told him: “I’m sorry to hear you’re standing down”, the Queen’s husband replied: “Well I can’t stand up for much longer.”

Buckingham Palace has stressed that although the Duke of Edinburgh’s official diary will come to an end, he may still attend certain events alongside the Queen, whose public schedule will continue as normal.