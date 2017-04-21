Previously unseen portraits of Prince have been revealed, a year after his death.

The photographs were taken by the music icon’s Paisley House in-house photographer, Steve Parke, and show Prince at various stages in his career.

Steve first met Prince in 1998, and he soon became a trusted companion of the star, eventually becoming the official photographer at his Minnesota residence.

The snaps are set to be published in the forthcoming book ‘Picturing Prince: An Intimate Portrait’, and some prints will also be available to purchase from Sonic Editions.

Prince’s death stunned the entertainment world in 2016, and within minutes of the sad news breaking, tributes poured in from around the world.

Samuel L Jackson, Rita Ora, Boy George and Demi Lovato were among the many stars who paid their respects online, as well as Will Smith, who posted a poignant message.

“I am stunned and heartbroken,” he wrote. “I just spoke with him last night. Today, Jada & I mourn with all of you the loss of a beautiful poet, a true inspiration, and one of the most magnificent artists to ever grace this earth.”

