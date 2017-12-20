All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Prince William Becomes The Star Of 'Royal Variety Performance' After Galloping In The Royal Box (Yes, Really)

    Incredible scenes.

    20/12/2017 09:52 GMT

    If you had any doubt that Prince William is a very modern royal, then may we present this year’s Royal Variety Performance.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the guests of honour at this year’s bash at London’s Palladium theatre, which was hosted by Miranda Hart.
    The show, which went out on ITV on Tuesday (19 Dec) night featured the usual mix of music, comedy and cabaret, but what we weren’t expecting was for William to become the star of the show, when he galloped (yes, galloped) in the Royal Box.

    ITV

    Wow.
    It was all part of an on-going sketch that saw Miranda attempt to get the royal to take part in her favourite activity – galloping.
    After asking the cast of ‘Annie’ to put the request to the second-in-line to the throne, he actually agreed.
    Twitter was delighted...

    It wasn’t the only time William brought the house down as he’d also gamely taken part in an earlier sketch when Miranda also managed to rope him into a re-imagining of a sketch from her BBC sitcom.
    In the comedian’s opening skit for the show, Miranda called upon her audience to recreate a “posh” party.
    After the audience had played their part in the party sketch, William shouted “such fun!” from the royal box.

    Yes, William, we’d have to agree.

    • April 2017
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
      Attending the Easter Day service at St. George's Chapel, the Duchess wore an outfit by Catherine Walker and the Duke opted for a navy blue suit and monochrome tie.
    • March 2017
      Antoine Gyori - Corbis via Getty Images
      Attending a meeting with French President François Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the Duchess wore a bottle green coat by Catherine Walker and the Duke opted for a navy blue suit and patterned tie. 
    • March 2017
      Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Attending a dinner at the British Embassy in Paris, the Duchess looked elegant in an icy blue Jenny Packham and the Duke wore a black tuxedo.
    • March 2017
      Pool via Getty Images
      Posing in front of the Eiffel tower as they visit a 'Les Voisins in Action' event, the Duchess opted to wear Parisian label Chanel and the Duke wore a dark grey suit with a red tie, which complimented the detailing in Kate's outfit.
    • June 2016
      Zak Hussein - Corbis via Getty Images
      Standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, the Duchess wore an outfit by Alexander McQueen (the same one she wore for Charlotte's christening) and a hat by Philip Treacy, and the Duke wore the regiment uniform. 
    • June 2016
      Alan Crowhurst via Getty Images
      Attending Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse. Both the Duke and the Duchess wore elegant headwear. The Duchess opted for a Dolce & Gabbana lace dress and a fascinator by Jane Taylor.
    • April 2016
      Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
      Posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, the Duchess chose a striking shift by Naeem Khan.

      The two later recreated a famous photo of William's late mother, Princess Diana, sitting alone on a marble bench in front of the Monument of Love.
    • October 2015
      Julian Parker via Getty Images
      Attending the Royal Film Performance of 'Spectre' at London's Royal Albert Hall.

      William gave the guys black-tie goals, while the Duchess stunned in an ice-blue Jenny Packham gown.
    • April 2014
      Getty Images
      Posing at Auckland Harbour in New Zealand. Dressed down in nautical-themed outfits, the royal couple proved they can do low-key dressing too, with the Duchess wrapping up in a £79.99 blazer from Zara.
    • September 2013
      Getty Images
      Attending the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. The Duchess sparkled in a silver Jenny Packham gown, while William looked dapper in a Tuxedo.
    • September 2012
      Getty Images
      The couple showed us power dressing at its finest at an official engagement. The Duchess donned her favourite Stuart Weitzman cork wedges - one of her most recycled fashion items.
    • June 2011
      Associated Press
      Arriving at a charity event for Absolute Return for Kids, ARK, in London.  

      The Duchess of Cambridge glowed in a Jenny Packham gown, while Prince William kept things classic once again.
