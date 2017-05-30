Prince William Opens Up About Mental Health And Losing His Mother: 'I Still Find It Difficult'

The Duke of Cambridge has opened up about the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in a candid interview ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.

Prince William said speaking publicly about his mother’s death has not been easy, but he wants the nation to be more open about grief and mental health.

“I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better and publicly talk about her better,” he told GQ.

“It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people’s grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her.”