Prince William has debuted a new hair ’do - his shortest ever.
Prince William sported a newly shaved head, when visiting the Evelina London Children’s hospital to celebrate the national rollout of the ‘Step into Health’ programme, on Thursday 18 January.
The Prince has had close crop for a while, but this is the closest shave he has had to date.
The Duke of Cambridge has kept his hair very short since June 2016 and he has been going gradually shorter.
Here’s how his hair looked on Tuesday 16 January, when he visited Coventry Cathedral with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Here the couple are, along with Prince Harry, at the Grenfell tower National memorial service on 14 December 2017.
The Duke’s hair was noticeably longer when he was GQ’s cover star back in May 2017.
Perhaps this is all part of a plan to eventually embrace the completely bald look.