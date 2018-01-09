All Sections
    Princess Charlotte Nursery Photos: Where To Get Her Burgundy Coat And Six (Much) Cheaper Alternatives

    Guess how much Charlotte's burgundy number will set you back?

    09/01/2018 11:16 GMT

    When photos of Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery were released, one thing in particular caught the public’s attention: Her coat.

    The two-year-old was dressed in a burgundy, button-up wool coat, with a pale pink scarf and matching burgundy ribbon in her hair. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    Many shared on Twitter that the Princess gave them #coatgoals.

    Princess Charlotte’s actual coat will set you back £120, and comes in burgundy and grey. 

    Amaia Kids confirmed to HuffPost UK that Princess Charlotte’s ‘Razorbil coat’ was purchased from them.  

    AmaiaKids

    If you want something equally cosy for your little one, but which isn’t going to leave you lamenting spending so much when they instantly outgrow it, we’ve rounded up similar ones below. 

    From £16 up to £43, these red and burgundy coats may not be an exact match to the young royal’s winter warmer - but they are all super cute. 

    • Vertbaudet: Girls' Wool Coat
      Vertbaudet
      Like the deeper burgundy colour of Princess Charlotte's coat, we're loving this wool coat's deep front pockets.
      Price: £30.10
      Ages: 18 months to 14 years.
      Buy here
    • Asda: Red Wool Blend Tailored Coat
      George/ASDA
      For less than £20, you can get a similar-style wool-blend tailored coat from George at Asda.
      Price: £16.
      Age: From one to six years.
      Buy here.
    • Tesco: Faux Fur Trim Military Button Coat
      Tesco
      This military-style coat has a brown, faux fur trim and swaps buttons for a (much easier to do up by yourself) zip up the middle.
      Price: £24.
      Ages: Two to six years.
      Buy here.
    • Monsoon: Red Roses Cape
      House Of Fraser
      Sticking with the colour theme but with a slightly different design, this cape-style wool coat has roses built all the way round the hood. Adorable.
      Price: £42.
      Ages: Two-three years.
      Buy here.
    • Jasper Conran: Red Button Coat
      Debenhams
      One for the little ones - a four-button style coat with a floral print inside the hood. 
      Price: £22.
      Ages: 0 to two years.
      Buy here.
    • Spartoo: Double Button Red Coat
      Spartoo
      A double-button red coat, with blue inner material.
      Price: £43.
      Ages: Two to eight years. 
      Buy here.

    Prince George At The Air Tattoo
    Conversations