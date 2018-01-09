When photos of Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery were released, one thing in particular caught the public’s attention: Her coat.
The two-year-old was dressed in a burgundy, button-up wool coat, with a pale pink scarf and matching burgundy ribbon in her hair.
Many shared on Twitter that the Princess gave them #coatgoals.
Princess Charlotte’s actual coat will set you back £120, and comes in burgundy and grey.
Amaia Kids confirmed to HuffPost UK that Princess Charlotte’s ‘Razorbil coat’ was purchased from them.
If you want something equally cosy for your little one, but which isn’t going to leave you lamenting spending so much when they instantly outgrow it, we’ve rounded up similar ones below.
From £16 up to £43, these red and burgundy coats may not be an exact match to the young royal’s winter warmer - but they are all super cute.
-
Vertbaudet: Girls' Wool CoatVertbaudet
-
Asda: Red Wool Blend Tailored CoatGeorge/ASDA
-
Tesco: Faux Fur Trim Military Button CoatTesco
-
Monsoon: Red Roses CapeHouse Of Fraser
-
Jasper Conran: Red Button CoatDebenhams
-
Spartoo: Double Button Red CoatSpartoo