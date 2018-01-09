When photos of Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery were released, one thing in particular caught the public’s attention: Her coat. The two-year-old was dressed in a burgundy, button-up wool coat, with a pale pink scarf and matching burgundy ribbon in her hair.

Many shared on Twitter that the Princess gave them #coatgoals.

Very important question - who made Princess Charlotte’s red coat & does it come in adult sizes??? 🤔@KensingtonRoyal #PrincessCharlotte — Shanna (@ShannaNews) January 8, 2018

I would like this coat in a women's size 12, kthanks. https://t.co/DhTvcwBCn8 January 8, 2018

Coat game is strong…just like her mama’s. https://t.co/SzmCTvCcTn January 8, 2018

omggggg charlotte's first day of nursery pictures

her little red coat help — anila. (@abooya_) January 8, 2018

Princess Charlotte’s actual coat will set you back £120, and comes in burgundy and grey. Amaia Kids confirmed to HuffPost UK that Princess Charlotte’s ‘Razorbil coat’ was purchased from them.

If you want something equally cosy for your little one, but which isn’t going to leave you lamenting spending so much when they instantly outgrow it, we’ve rounded up similar ones below. From £16 up to £43, these red and burgundy coats may not be an exact match to the young royal’s winter warmer - but they are all super cute.

Vertbaudet: Girls' Wool Coat Vertbaudet

Price: £30.10

Ages: 18 months to 14 years.

Vertbaudet: Girls' Wool Coat

Price: £30.10

Ages: 18 months to 14 years.

Buy here.

Asda: Red Wool Blend Tailored Coat George/ASDA

Price: £16.

Age: From one to six years.

Asda: Red Wool Blend Tailored Coat

Price: £16.

Age: From one to six years.

Buy here.

Tesco: Faux Fur Trim Military Button Coat Tesco

Price: £24.

Ages: Two to six years.

Tesco: Faux Fur Trim Military Button Coat

Price: £24.

Ages: Two to six years.

Buy here.

Monsoon: Red Roses Cape House Of Fraser

Price: £42.

Ages: Two-three years.

Monsoon: Red Roses Cape

Price: £42.

Ages: Two-three years.

Buy here.

Jasper Conran: Red Button Coat Debenhams

Price: £22.

Ages: 0 to two years.

Jasper Conran: Red Button Coat

Price: £22.

Ages: 0 to two years.

Buy here.

Spartoo: Double Button Red Coat Spartoo

Price: £43.

Ages: Two to eight years.

Spartoo: Double Button Red Coat

Price: £43.

Ages: Two to eight years.

Buy here.