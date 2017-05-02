All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    02/05/2017 00:01 BST

    28 Adorable Photos Of Princess Charlotte To Celebrate Her Second Birthday

    👑 👑

    Princess Charlotte is celebrating her second birthday today (2 May) meaning it has already been two years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing with their second royal baby, (doesn’t time fly). 

    The princess was named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in tribute to her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, and her great-grandmother the Queen.

    Here we take a look back at her first two years in pictures.

    • Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters
      Princess Charlotte born in London, 2 May, 2015.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Princess Charlotte leaving the hospital, 2 May, 2015.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate her first birthday, 2 May 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate her first birthday, 2 May 2016.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Princess Charlotte's Christening, 5 July, 2015.
    • Chris Wattie / Reuters
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate her first birthday, 2 May 2016.
    • Chris Wattie / Reuters
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Trooping the Colour, Buckingham Palace, June 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • Chris Wattie / Reuters
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Princess Charlotte's Christening, 5 July, 2015.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, November 2015. 
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, November 2015. 
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Christmas Day, December 25, 2016. 
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, 6 June 2016.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, 6 June 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • PA Wire/PA Images
      Christmas Day, December 25, 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate her first birthday, 2 May 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Royal Tour of Canada, September 2016.
    • PA Archive/PA Images
      Skiing in the French Alps, March 2016.
    • PA Wire/PA Images
      Skiing in the French Alps, March 2016.
    • Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      Trooping the Colour, Buckingham Palace, June 2016.
    MORE:Parenting duchess of cambridgeparentPrince GeorgePrince Williamduke of cambridgeprincess charlotteUKparents

    Conversations