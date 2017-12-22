Getty/HuffPost UK Princess Michael of Kent seen wearing a controversial blackamoor brooch to Christmas dinner at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday

Princess Michael of Kent has sparked outrage after wearing jewellery, described as being racially insensitive, to a Royal family dinner attended by Meghan Markle. The Princess, who is married to the Queen’s cousin, was captured by photographers outside Buckingham Palace in London wearing a blackamoor jewelled brooch to the gathering on Wednesday. The event included almost all members of the house of Windsor, including the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, as well as Markle, who became engaged to Prince Harry last month and describes her heritage as bi-racial. TMZ On Friday quoted a spokesperson as saying Princess Michael was”very sorry and distressed” over the incident and had vowed to never wear it again.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan Markle pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for a Royal family dinner

It is believed to be the first time the Princess, 72, had met the US actor, who has spoken before of the racism she, and her mother, Doria Ragland, who is black, have faced. Blackamoor jewellery has been criticised for evoking “racial crusades” and for promoting imagery which is now considered racist, with the term blackamoor itself considered a term of abuse. The Oxford English Dictionary describes the word blackamoor as an archaic noun dating from the 1500s, which means: “A black African or a very dark-skinned person.” Critics say blackamoor figures and jewellery can depict those of black African descent in subservient roles such as footmen and serving staff, furthering harmful stereotypes. They are often shown wearing turbans with sparkling jewels. They can be carved from ebony or porcelain painted black.

Getty The brooch worn by Princess Michael on Wednesday