Suicides, assaults and self-harm in prisons have all reached new record levels, new figures reveal. There were 354 deaths behind bars in England and Wales last year, including 119 which were apparently self-inflicted. Self-harm incidents jumped by 23% to 37,784, while there were 25,049 assaults in the 12 months to September - a rise of 31% on the previous year. The statistics, released by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), underline the scale of the task facing the Government as it attempts to address the jail safety crisis, the Press Association reported.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters Suicides, assaults and self-harm in prisons have all reached new record levels, new figures reveal; prison officers are pictured above during strikes over safety at Wandsworth prison in November last year

The number of apparent suicides - equivalent to two every week - represented a jump of nearly a third on the previous year. There were three apparent homicides, which was down from a record high of eight in 2015. Self-harm also continued to increase, reaching a record high of 37,784 incidents in the year to September - nearly 7,000 more than were recorded in the previous 12 months. The figures also showed there are now nearly 70 assaults in jails every day. The number of serious attacks has also increased, up by 28% year on year. There were 6,430 assaults on staff in the 12 months to September 2016 - up 40% on the previous year. Of these, 761 were serious. A report setting out the figures from the MoJ said: “The rise in assaults since 2012 has coincided with major changes to the regime, operating arrangements and culture in public sector prisons.

POOL New / Reuters Justice Secretary Liz Truss, pictured above at HMP Brixton with Prison Governor David Bamford, has cautioned that the issues would not be dealt with 'in weeks or months'