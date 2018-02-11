Priti Patel has said the Department for International Development (DfID) knew about allegations of sexual misconduct by aid workers but gave her “push back” when she demanded it investigate further.

Oxfam is facing mounting criticism over its handling of sex allegations, but has denied it tried to cover up the use of prostitutes by workers in Haiti in 2011.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said on Sunday the charity had failed in its “moral leadership” and put at risk its government funding.

But Patel, Mordaunt’s predecessor, raised the pressure on the Theresa May’s government itself, by claiming DfID officials obstructed her attempts to tackle the problem.

Speaking to Sky News, Patel said she had received “a lot of push back within my own department”.

“I pushed harder. I had push back internally and that is the scandal,” she said.