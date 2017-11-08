Priti Patel Ordered To Return To London Amid Speculation She Could Be Sacked

Empics Entertainment Two more unauthorised meetings between Priti Patel and Israeli officials have emerged overnight

Priti Patel’s job in the Cabinet is hanging by a thread after it emerged she held two further unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials without telling Downing Street. The international development secretary has been ordered by Theresa May to abandon an official trip to Africa and fly back to London immediately. The fresh revelations revealed late on Tuesday evening have piled extra pressure on the prime minister to sack Patel. Patel is believed to be onboard Kenya Airways flight KQA100 which lands at London Heathrow at 3.30pm.

flightawarecom

Patel has faced demands to resign after she failed to tell May or the Foreign Office about 12 meetings with Israeli political figures - including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - while holiday in the country in August. Patel initially claimed Boris Johnson had been told of the meetings. But later had to admit he only became aware on August 24 - after they had taken place. Having already been reprimanded by the prime minister, Patel has now admitted to also meeting the Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan in Parliament on September 7 and foreign ministry official Yuval Rotem in New York on September 18. No British officials were present and like her meetings in Israel, she did not report them to the Foreign Office or Government in the usual way. She was accompanied at all the meetings bar one in Israel by honorary president of the Conservative Friends for Israel lobbying group Lord Polak. Labour has demanded an investigation into Patel’s meetings with the Israeli officials and claimed they involved “serious breaches” of the Ministerial Code.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Theresa May greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She did not know at the time that Priti Patel has also met him.