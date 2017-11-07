Priti Patel Did Not Tell Theresa May She Promised UK Money To The Israeli Army

Empics Entertainment

Under fire Cabinet Minister Priti Patel did not tell Theresa May she had offered UK money to the Israeli army during secret meetings in Middle East, Downing Street revealed today. The International Development Secretary made the suggestion during a meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister in August as she met with Benjamin Netanyahu without Downing Street’s knowledge. However, despite yesterday giving May a full update of all 12 meetings she had with officials during her ‘holiday’, Patel did not reveal she had promised taxpayers cash to help the Israeli army carry out humanitarian work in the disputed Golan Heights region of the Middle East. The Prime Minister’s Official spokesman confirmed this afternoon the Prime Minister had been left in the dark about that pledge – which would represent a significant policy shift as the UK does not recognise Israel’s claim to the region which is deemed as Syrian territory. The spokesman said he was “still not in a position to go into precise detail” about the conversation between Patel and May, but added: “We knew she’d discussed humanitarian support. In terms of aid to the Israeli army, that’s a proposal that wasn’t taken forward so I’m not aware that that specific point ever got as far as us. I don’t think it ever left FCO/Dfid [Foreign and Commonwealth Office/Department for International Development]. When pressed, the spokesman added: “As to whether or not we ever had a conversation about that specifically about that particular aspect of foreign aid, I couldn’t say. “It may well be that we didn’t.”

Patel was forced to issue a lengthy statement on Monday after details of her meetings with Israeli officials came to light. She had originally claimed “Boris [Johnson] knew about the visit”, but then clarified the Foreign Office had not known about the trip in advance. Patel also claimed “the stuff that is out there is it, as far as I am concerned” – yet further meetings soon came to light, including with Netanyahu. The International Development Secretary was summoned to a meeting in Downing Street on Monday evening, where May reprimanded her by “reminding her of her obligations under the ministerial code”. Patel revealed who she had met while in Israel, and also gave the Prime Minister a brief outline what was discussed. However, it seems the first Downing Street knew of a specific plan to give British aid to the Israeli army to help fund hospitals was when the BBC broke the story on Tuesday morning. The hospitals, which treat victims of the Syrian civil war, are located in the Golan Heights, an area of Syria occupied by Israel since 1967. The British Government does not recognise Israel’s occupation of the land. In a briefing with journalists after the revelation, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The Secretary of State did discuss potential ways to provide medical support for Syrian refugees who are wounded and who cross into the Golan for aid. “The Israeli army runs field hospitals there to care for Syrians wounded in the civil war. But there is no change in policy in the area. “The UK does not provide any financial support to the Israeli army.”

Theresa May did not know that Priti Patel had meetings with the Israeli Prime Minister when she met with him in London last week.