Priyanka Chopra has her mum to thank for her fame today and for setting the ball in motion for her discovering “the only thing you need to wear”. Chopra has revealed how she was selected to take part in the Miss India and consequently Miss World pageants (which she won in 2000), however it wasn’t quite the Kate Moss discovery story. “My mum randomly sent photos, without telling me, to Miss India. I didn’t know. I thought they just called me because I was ‘discovered’,” Chopra told ‘Build Series London’ on Thursday 1 June, during an interview about her new film ‘Baywatch’. “Yeah, teenage egos,”

Chopra continued: “But it gave me a sense of confidence that I could walk onto the stage, speak the way I speak . “I’ve been raised to be an opinionated girl. My parents always told me if you have an opinion don’t be afraid to share it - and that’s all I did. I didn’t know how to walk in heels. “I tripped on my sari backstage five times and then I was in these velvet pants with boots and I tripped again. I knew it would happen to me on stage I still have PTSD about it. “But the fact that my personality, the way I speak and my confidence is what won me that crown, made me feel like: confidence is your best accessory. There is nothing else you need. “The only thing you need to wear well is your confidence.”

Chopra has an eclectic mix of fashion muses, as she likes people “who dress according to what they feel”. “I love women and men who have a point of view when they dress,” she said. “I feel like when you overthink style then it’s not you any more. There has to be a point of view and a personality. What are you feeling?” “I love Rihanna, the way she dresses. She always has a point of view. She wears what she feels and I think that confidence is really cool.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Rihanna attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017.

“I loved Audrey Hepburn. What she wore, was what she was.”

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Audrey Hepburn in October 1960.

”I love Rekha who is an Indian actress: what she is, her elegance and the way she is,” Chopra continued. “I like personality in clothes and I try to give myself that as well.”

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Bollywood actor Rekha on on 17 January 2017.

Asked to describe her fashion sense in three words, Chopra replied: “Comfortable, that’s most important, chic and elegant.” Comfortable is not a word that could be used to describe her ‘Baywatch’ character Victoria Leeds’ costumes. “My only note to Danya Pink - who’s our wardrobe stylist and who has done an amazing job - was that every outfit that Victoria wore should be a power move, because she’s a power chick,” Chopra said. “She wears a big men’s Rolex on her hand. She wears big pinkie diamond ring. Her hair doesn’t move out of place. Her heels are always super high and even on a beach she wears couture. “She’s so absurd that it’s fabulous.”

