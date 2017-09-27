A skincare advert featuring Jorgie Porter has been banned from being shown on TV when children could be watching.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received four complaints about the ad for Proactiv+ skincare from people who said they believed it implied “children were likely to be ridiculed or bullied if they had bad skin and did not use the product”.

“We considered that the ads created a direct link between an incidence of bullying in her childhood as a result of her bad skin and a product she said had made her skin clearer,” stated the ASA.