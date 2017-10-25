Parents-To-Be Could Save £400 By Avoiding These 10 Unnecessary Baby Products

Parents-to-be often find themselves with a shopping list of baby “essentials” that is longer than their arm - with catalogues full of gadgets, it can be hard to know what is a gimmick and what’s not.

So it’s good to seek advice from other mums and dads who have been there, done that and thrown away the cot mobile.

Consumer watchdog Which? has released its annual research into the products that parents with children under five years old, find most and least useful - and they found that by avoiding 10 unnecessary products you could potentially save £400.