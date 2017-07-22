Rapper Professor Green has told how he was accused of “defending rapists” after being led to a Britain First rally in Rochdale where the political group are today protesting against “Islamist grooming gangs”.

Green, real name Stephen Manderson, was filming in the Greater Manchester town when he said one of his subject’s “led” him to the far-right group’s rally.

In a post on Instagram the 33-year-old detailed his exchange with one of the party’s leaders. A picture taken at the rally shows Green speaking with deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

Green wrote: “Short day in Rochdale … a person we’re filming with led us to filming on a Britain First rally.