Speaking to the BBC as part of his 75th birthday celebrations, Professor Hawking painted a pretty terrifying image of what Earth could become if the US President failed to act on climate change .

“We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink,” explained Hawking to BBC News.

He goes on to add that if left unchecked Earth’s climate would, “become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.”

While many politicians have stated their objections to Trump’s decision, most notably French President Emmanuel Macron, this is perhaps the strongest protest we’ve seen yet.

“Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent if we act now.” Said Hawking. “By denying the evidence for climate change, and pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Donald Trump will cause avoidable environmental damage to our beautiful planet, endangering the natural world, for us and our children.”

The White House called the Paris Agreement a “BAD deal for Americans” arguing that the and the President’s action today is, “keeping his campaign promise to put American workers first.”