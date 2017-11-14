All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    This Phone Case Helps You Propose And Take Photos In One

    What a time to be alive 🙄

    14/11/2017 10:46 GMT | Updated 57 minutes ago

    For people who live every moment from behind their phone screens, this new invention might just make your day (and maybe even your week).

    There’s now a phone case that conceals and presents an engagement ring, allowing the person proposing to capture the entire moment on their phone camera.

    We’ll let that news sink in for a moment.

    Rokshok

    The Rokshok case, which costs $39.95 (£31) to pre-order, is slim and discreet - it looks like a standard battery case rather than a ring box.

    When the case folds down, up pops the engagement ring on a tall, plastic plinth. This means the item of jewellery is captured on camera at the bottom of the screen, below your lover’s mega-surprised (or mildly annoyed) face.

    The idea came about after research by Rokshok found 41% of males who proposed in 2015 had a photographer or videographer on hand to capture the proposal and 62% of couples posted a picture after they got engaged. 

    Personally, we think anyone who proposes from behind a phone screen needs to have a word with themselves (live the moment, people!), but there we go.

