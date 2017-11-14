This Phone Case Helps You Propose And Take Photos In One

For people who live every moment from behind their phone screens, this new invention might just make your day (and maybe even your week).
There’s now a phone case that conceals and presents an engagement ring, allowing the person proposing to capture the entire moment on their phone camera.
We’ll let that news sink in for a moment.
The Rokshok case, which costs $39.95 (£31) to pre-order, is slim and discreet - it looks like a standard battery case rather than a ring box.
When the case folds down, up pops the engagement ring on a tall, plastic plinth. This means the item of jewellery is captured on camera at the bottom of the screen, below your lover’s mega-surprised (or mildly annoyed) face.
The idea came about after research by Rokshok found 41% of males who proposed in 2015 had a photographer or videographer on hand to capture the proposal and 62% of couples posted a picture after they got engaged.
Personally, we think anyone who proposes from behind a phone screen needs to have a word with themselves (live the moment, people!), but there we go.