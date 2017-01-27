A Prosecco Festival Is Coming To London And We're Fizzing With Excitement

A three-day Prosecco festival is coming to London and it’s quite possibly the best news we’ve heard this year.
Prosecco Springs will take place from 12-14 May in Oval, London.
It is London’s first and only festival solely dedicated to Prosecco - complete with Italian nibbles, masterclasses and live music.
At the event, which will take place in East London’s Oval Space, attendees will be able to try out North Italy’s finest export - in large quantities.
They’ll also be able to sample Italian dishes created by chef Paolo Eles including Pasta e Fagioli, Lumache (Italian snails), Baccalà mantecato, Polpettine and Risotto al prosecco.
Tickets for the event start from £35, which entitles you to eight glasses of Prosecco, one from each producer. Sessions are five hours long meaning by the time you come out of there you’ll be suitably sloshed.
You can also get involved with masterclasses. Tickets cost £50 in addition to the £35 entry ticket and this entitles you to an hour with expert sommeliers who will teach you about wine tasting and everything you need to know about Prosecco - including how to pair it with food.
In light of last year’s dreaded Prosecco shortage, this is the welcome news we need.