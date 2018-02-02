Prostate cancer has overtaken breast cancer to become the third biggest cancer killer in the UK. Charity Prostate Cancer UK said 11,819 men now die from prostate cancer in the UK every year – the equivalent of one man every 45 minutes. It said prostate cancer deaths have risen due to an increasing and ageing population. In light of the report, and to raise awareness of the disease, here are the symptoms to be vigilant of. SEE ALSO: I Asked My Dad What It’s Like To Have Prostate Cancer

kupicoo via Getty Images

What is the prostate? The prostate is a small gland in the pelvis found only in men. About the size of a walnut, it is located between the penis and the bladder. It surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the penis. The main function of the prostate is to help in the production of semen. It produces a thick white fluid that is mixed with the sperm produced by the testicles and is secreted at the time of ejaculation. Symptoms of prostate cancer It’s worth noting that while breast cancer is often discovered by the presence of a lump in the breast, symptoms of prostate cancer are often far more invisible. In fact, it usually doesn’t cause any symptoms until the cancer has grown large enough to put pressure on the urethra. At this point, men might experience symptoms such as: needing to urinate more frequently, often during the night; needing to rush to the toilet; difficulty urinating; straining or taking a long time to urinate; having a weak flow and feeling that your bladder hasn’t emptied fully. According to Prostate Cancer UK, if the cancer has spread men might experience bone and back pain, a loss of appetite, pain in the testicles and unexplained weight loss.