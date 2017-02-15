This Girl Has Made A Prosthetic Arm That Shoots Glitter, And It Is The Coolest Thing Ever

Stop the search, we have officially found the coolest 11-year-old in the world.
Jordan Reeves, from Missouri, USA, was born without her left forearm - her limb stops just before her elbow - leaving her with only one hand.
But this trooper isn’t letting anything stop her from achieving her dreams, after inventing her own sparkly pink prosthetic arm using a 3D printer.
As if that isn’t enough of an amazing achievement, Jordan has decided to take her invention one step further and design it so that it shoots glitter.
Which in our eyes makes her a total hero.
This week Jordan was invited to appear on ‘The Rachel Ray’ show, a New-York-based TV show similar to ‘Dragon’s Den’, on which people can pitch their business ideas.
Undeterred by facing a live audience and a panel of billionaire experts, the schoolgirl simply said: “You can never be sad with sparkles.”
And we couldn’t agree more.
Jordan’s mum, Jen Reeves, told CNN after her TV appearance: “She’s a force to be reckoned with, one arm or two. It doesn’t matter.”
Jordan has affectionately named the device ‘Project Unicorn’ and discusses it on her blog ‘Born Just Right’, where she shares her aspirations to use 3D-printing to help other people in the medical community.
Can we be her friend?