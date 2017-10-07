Protests have broken out across Russia on Putin’s birthday as supporters of opposition leader Alexie Navalny demand that he be allowed to join the presidential race.

The wave of demonstrations on the 65th birthday of President Vladimir Putin comes as Navalny serves a 20-day jail term for calling for an unsanctioned protest.

The opposition leader’s headquarters said protests would be held in nearly 80 Russian cities, the Press Association reported.

Rallies numbering from a few dozen to a few hundred people were held in several cities in Russia’s far east and Siberia.

Most of the demonstrations have not been sanctioned by authorities, and police have reportedly detained protesters and activists in some cities.

In Moscow, several hundred protesters, most of them young, gathered in Pushkinskaya Square, waving Russian flags and chanting “Russia will be free!” and “Free Navalny!”