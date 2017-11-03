Paul Hollywood has shared his reaction to Prue Leith’s infamous ‘Great British Bake Off’ gaffe, after she inadvertently revealed the winner of this year’s series 10 hours before the final aired.

Earlier this week, Prue made headlines when she prematurely congratulated this year’s eventual winner Sophie Faldo on her Twitter page, due to a time difference-related mix-up.

She later told the Press Assocation: “I’m in too much of a state to talk about it. I fucked up.”