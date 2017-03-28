Prue Leith has revealed she’s been given 24/7 protection ahead of her debut on ‘The Great British Bake Off’.

The food critic and restaurateur was announced as Mary Berry’s replacement on the show earlier this month, following its move to Channel 4.

But the 77-year-old says she was shocked by the level of security provided by Love Productions, who make the show, after it was confirmed she would be joining Paul Hollywood as a judge.