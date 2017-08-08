A pub has apologised after dividing the internet with a sign some slammed as “sexist”.

The Southern Cross pub near Middlesborough came under fire for the sign which read: “The naked truth about our waitresses is they only flirt with you to get a better tip.”

The words “naked”, “waitresses” and “flirt with you” were in bold.

While some on Twitter said the sign was funny, others branded it “demeaning” and “appalling”.