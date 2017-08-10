A man has been arrested after a jogger was caught on video appearing to shove a woman in front of an oncoming bus on Putney Bridge.
Police on Thursday apprehended a 41-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following enquiries at an address in Chelsea.
The man was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.
The arrest comes after police launched a major appeal to find the jogger involved, who the public dubbed the “Putney Pusher”.
CCTV video released by the Met on Tuesday showed a runner dressed in grey appearing to push a 33-year-old woman into the path of a double-decker bus, before carrying on with his jog around 7.40am on May 5.
The video shows how the bus was forced to swerve into the adjacent lane to avoid hitting the woman.
Police say she was put in “extreme danger” by the jogger’s actions, crediting the bus driver’s lightning-fast reactions with saving her from serious harm.
Despite falling head-first into the busy road, she was left with only minor injuries.
The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to her aid.
According to police, the jogger came back the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later but ignored the victim’s attempts to speak with him.
Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident and ask that anyone with information call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.