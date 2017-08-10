A man has been arrested after a jogger was caught on video appearing to shove a woman in front of an oncoming bus on Putney Bridge.

Police on Thursday apprehended a 41-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following enquiries at an address in Chelsea.

The man was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

The arrest comes after police launched a major appeal to find the jogger involved, who the public dubbed the “Putney Pusher”.