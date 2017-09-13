Police hunting the so-called “Putney Pusher” have released a new image of the jogger suspected of shoving a woman into the path of an oncoming bus.

In May, a 33-year-old woman narrowly avoided serious injury when she fell head-first in front of a double-decker on Putney Bridge after a man pushed her into the road.

Police said the victim was put in “extreme danger” by the man’s actions and credited the bus driver’s “superb quick reactions” for managing to swerve around her in time.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, CCTV footage of the incident released last month showed how the jogger appeared to carry on with his run afterwards as if nothing had happened.