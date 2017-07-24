Featuring two styles - from ‘agave’ to ‘marmalade’ - in a colourful mix, the range is available in sizes XS - XL.

Founded by Michelle Janayea and Zipporah Jarmon, the Chicago-based fashion retailer - who only launched their first collection in June - has designed underwear options that aren’t traditionally feminine for when you’re menstruating.

Pyramid Seven has created ‘underwear for periods, not gender’ and people can’t get enough of their pioneering efforts.

A post shared by Pyramid Seven Underwear (@pyramidseven) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

After noticing a gap in the market, the two friends came together to launch an online fundraiser to help get their company started.

“After noticing there was a lack of conversation around people with periods who didn’t normally wear feminine underwear, we decided to do something about it,” the brand wrote on their website.

“In this last year, we’ve worked passionately around the clock to bring you affirming boxer briefs for people with periods.

A pair of Pyramid Seven boxers were donated to the Broadway Youth centre for every sponsor over£39 ($50) – an educational and health service for LGBTQ teens and young people.

“We have found a simple solution that allows boxer briefs to support menstruating products,” they wrote.

“We have eliminated the additional fabric that normally comes with boxer briefs and have added fabric on the gusset which allows for a menstrual pad to be placed on top of the fabric with the wings folding underneath.

“If a person uses a tampon or cup, they can add their liner on top of the fabric.