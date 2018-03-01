A teenager tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to New Zealand in 1981, the country’s intelligence agency has confirmed for the first time.

Documents released on Thursday by the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (SIS) reveal Christopher Lewis, then 17, shot at the Queen as she exited her vehicle on the way to a science fair in Dunedin during an eight-day tour.

“Lewis did indeed originally intend to assassinate the Queen, however [he] did not have a suitable vantage point from which to fire, nor a sufficiently high-powered rifle for the range from the target,” said a 1997 SIS memo.

Documents relating to the event on 14 October 1981 were declassified in February and sent to the Reuters news agency on Thursday, following a request by Fairfax Media.