The Queen And Prince Charles Watch 'The Crown'

The bit where they show Philip's bum...

10/01/2017 15:28
Chris York Senior Editor, Huffington Post UK

Practically everyone is watching The Crown.

The Netflix-original drama has garnered mountains of praise and just yesterday bagged ‘Best Television Series – Drama’ at the Golden Globes with Claire winning for ‘Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series’.

But what do the subjects of the show think?

Well, Handface Productions has obtained exclusive footage* of Her Maj and Prince Charles watching some of the saucier moments.

*Not actually exclusive footage.

