Practically everyone is watching The Crown.
The Netflix-original drama has garnered mountains of praise and just yesterday bagged ‘Best Television Series – Drama’ at the Golden Globes with Claire winning for ‘Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series’.
But what do the subjects of the show think?
Well, Handface Productions has obtained exclusive footage* of Her Maj and Prince Charles watching some of the saucier moments.
*Not actually exclusive footage.
