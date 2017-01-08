NEWS

Queen Attends Church For First Time After Missing Services During Festive Period

Missed Christmas and New Year’s services for first time ever.

08/01/2017 17:05
Graeme Demianyk Night News Editor and US-Based Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

The Queen has attended church for the first time since a heavy cold kept her away from services over the festive period.

Wearing royal blue, the monarch arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church, close to her Sandringham estate on Sunday, having missed her regular appearances on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day because of the lingering respiratory illness.

The 90-year-old monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh, 95, had been forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - along with the Middleton family - walked to the church service this morning.

For the first time ever, the Queen decided not to attend the traditional Christmas and New Year’s church services over the festive period. 

It was the first time since 1988 that she has missed the Christmas Day service, but she joined the Royal Family celebrations during the day.

Buckingham Palace had earlier declined to comment on the Queen’s health and whether she would be attending the church service today.

  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
    Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
    Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
  • Alan Walter / Reuters
    Britain's Prince William arrives for the service.
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
    Pippa Middleton (left), Michael Middleton and James Middleton (right) arriving.
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving after attending the morning church service.
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving after attending the service.
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
    Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after attending the service.
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire
  • Alan Walter / Reuters
  • Chris Radburn/PA Wire

