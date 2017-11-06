Queen Should Give Tax Haven Cash To Grenfell Survivors, Says Labour MP

The Queen’s investment in a tax haven should shame her into donating cash to Grenfell Tower survivors, Labour MP Emma Dent Coad has said.

The Kensington MP said the Paradise Papers unmasked the gaping chasm between rich and poor and the Monarch - whose private Duchy of Lancaster estate invested £10m in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda between 2004 and 2005 - should try to make amends.

Dent Coad’s constituency is home to the plush grandeur of Kensington Palace as well as the charred shell of Grenfell Tower, where more than 80 people lost their lives to a catastrophic fire in June.

Vocal republican Dent Coad, who refused to meet the Queen when she visited the Grenfell site after the fire, said: “The Paradise Papers reveal the extent to which the richest continue to prosper at our expense. It is an old saying but it is a true one: there is one rule for the super-rich and one rule for the rest of us.

“It is shameful that millions of pounds from the Queen’s private estate has been sent offshore whilst some in my constituency line up at food banks.