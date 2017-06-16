Hundreds of people are recognised every year in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, but not everyone is so eager to welcome the gesture from the Queen.

Danny Boyle, Jon Snow and Stephen Hawking are among the celebrities to have shunned the offer or an MBE, OBE or CBE. But they’re far from alone.

Here is a list of 27 famous faces who rejected a gong:

LIONEL CIRONNEAU/AP Ken Loach.

The film director didn’t mince his words when he spoke about turning down an OBE in 1977.

Ken Loach, whose films centre on social issues such as poverty, homelessness and benefits, told the Radio Times in 2001: “It’s all the things I think are despicable: patronage, deferring to the monarchy and the name of the British Empire, which is a monument of exploitation and conquest.

“I turned down the OBE because it’s not a club you want to join when you look at the villains who’ve got it.”

2. Danny Boyle

RICHARD SHOTWELL/AP Danny Boyle.

The director and master behind the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony revealed that he turned down an honour because: “It’s just not me”.

Danny Boyle said it did not feel right to accept the award when thousands of people were involved in the planning and execution of the highly-praised opening ceremony.

He told the Radio Times: “I also thought it was wrong, actually.

“You can make these speeches about ‘this is everybody’s work, blah blah blah’.

“And you’ve got to mean it, and I did mean it, and it is true, and it’s the only way you can carry on something like that: through the efforts of all the people.

“I don’t know whether I’ll ever get invited back to the Palace.”

3. Jim Broadbent

GRANT POLLARD/AP Jim Broadbent.

Jim Broadbent said in 2012: “I was offered an OBE a couple of years ago, but I said, ‘no’, and turned it down.”

The actor said that the honour should be given to those who help others.

He said: “I’m not that comfortable with actors receiving honours, partly because I think they ought to go to those who really help others.

“Besides, I like the idea of actors not being part of the Establishment.

“We’re vagabonds and rogues, and we’re not a part of the authorities and Establishment, really. If you mix the two together, things get blurry.”

4. Jon Snow

IAN WEST/PA ARCHIVE Jon Snow.

The renowned journalist has declined an offer of an OBE.

Jon Snow reportedly said that he did so because he believed that working journalists should not take honours from those about whom they report.

He said: “I tried to find out why I’d been given it and was unable to get a clear answer or, indeed, to find out who had proposed me.”

5. Howard Gayle

PA/S&G AND BARRATTS Howard Gayle.

Liverpool FC’s first black player turned down an MBE this year saying that his “ancestors would be turning in their graves after how Empire and Colonialism had enslaved them”.

Howard Gayle was nominated for the honour for his campaign work with Show Racism the Red Card.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “This is a decision that I have had to make and there will be others who may feel different and would enjoy the attraction of being a Member of the British Empire and those 3 letters after their name, but I feel that It would be a betrayal to all of the Africans who have lost their lives, or who have suffered as a result of Empire.”

6. Benjamin Zephaniah

MATT CROSSICK/MATT CROSSICK Benjamin Zephaniah.

The poet made a public refusal to collect an OBE in 2003.

Writing in the Guardian at the time, Benjamin Zephaniah explained why he refused to be appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire.

He wrote: “Me? I thought, OBE me? Up yours, I thought.

“I get angry when I hear that word “empire”; it reminds me of slavery, it reminds of thousands of years of brutality, it reminds me of how my foremothers were raped and my forefathers brutalised.”

He added: “I am not one of those who are obsessed with their roots, and I’m certainly not suffering from a crisis of identity; my obsession is about the future and the political rights of all people.

“Benjamin Zephaniah OBE - no way Mr Blair, no way Mrs Queen. I am profoundly anti-empire.”

7. Yasmin Alibhai-Brown

BEN A. PRUCHNIE VIA GETTY IMAGES Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.

The journalist and author has described herself as “stupid once” after she allowed herself to accept an MBE, which she later returned.

Alibhai-Brown said she partly accepted the honour to please her mother before returning it and she now speaks “with the zeal of a convert”.

The journalist wrote in 2006: “I was stupid once and allowed myself to accept an MBE, partly to please my mum, who was always afraid that my big mouth would get us deported from here, as we were from Uganda.

“Then the poet Benjamin Zephaniah shamed me live on Channel 4 news, just as the Iraq war was building up and my republicanism was solidifying.

“I returned the lovely object and have had to put up with scorn ever since, some deserved.

“But I now speak with the zeal of a convert. The Honours system sucks and we should start again, devise a fair and independent new method to annually acclaim exceptional citizens for their contribution to the nation, not to overweening political parties or the semi-skilled, dysfunctional Windsors.”

8. Paul Weller

MATT CROSSICK/MATT CROSSICK Paul Weller.

The musician rejected a CBE in 2006.

In a statement a spokeswoman for Weller said: “Paul was surprised and flattered, but it wasn’t really for him.”

9. French and Saunders

MICHAEL CRABTREE/PA ARCHIVE Dawn French (left) and Jennifer Saunders.

Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders turned down OBEs “for services to comedy drama” in 2001. Saunders later revealed why they turned down the honour offered to them.

“If I felt I deserved a Damehood I’d accept it,” she told Source magazine.

“At the time, we felt that we were being paid very well to have a lot of fun. It didn’t seem right somehow.

“We didn’t deserve a pat on the back. It felt a bit fake to stand alongside people who devoted their lives to truly worthy causes.”

10. George Harrison

ANONYMOUS/AP George Harrison.

In 2000 the former Beatle turned down an OBE after his band mate Paul McCartney was awarded a knighthood.

Every member of the Beatles was awarded an MBE in 1965, but Lennon returned his as a peace protest.

Documents reveal that the Beatles guitarist was put forward for the honour due to his contribution to the music industry.

But journalist Ray Connolly, who knew The Beatles, said Harrison would have been insulted at such an offer after McCartney receieved a knighthood three years previously.

“Whoever it was who decided to offer him the OBE and not the knighthood was extraordinarily insensitive,” he said.

“George would have felt insulted – and with very good reason.”

11. Nigella Lawson

KEVIN WEINSTEIN/AP Nigella Lawson.

In 2001, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson turned down an OBE. It is not known why she rejected the offer.

12. David Bowie

STEPHEN CHERNIN/AP David Bowie.

The musician turned down an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2000.

David Bowie suggested that he turned down the honour because he did not see the point in it.

He said: “I would never have any intention of accepting anything like that. I seriously don’t know what it’s for.

“It’s not what I spent my life working for.”

Addressing fellow musician, Mick Jagger, accepting the honour, Bowie said: “It’s not my place to make a judgment on Jagger, it’s his decision. But it’s just not for me.”

13. Albert Finney

MICHAEL STEPHENS/PA ARCHIVE Albert Finney.

Actor Albert Finney turned down a CBE in 1980 and rejected a knighthood in 2000.

14. Stephen Hawking

VAN TINE DENNIS/ABACA USA Stephen Hawking.

Stephen Hawking revealed in 2008 that he had been approached with the offer of a knighthood in the late 1990s, but declined.

It has been reported that this is because of the UK government’s handling of science funding.