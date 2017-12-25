Queen’s Christmas Speech Hails ‘Powerful Identities’ Of Manchester And London After Terror Attacks

The Queen will use her Christmas message to praise the “powerful identities” of London and Manchester that have “shone through” in the face of terrorist attacks this year. During her televised address to the nation, the Queen will also pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from solo public duties, praising his “support and unique sense of humour”. The Queen’s message to the nation and the Commonwealth will look back over the previous 12 months and take “home” as its theme.

PA Wire/PA Images Queen Elizabeth II at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, London, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth

In her pre-recorded address, filmed at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will say: “This Christmas, I think of London and Manchester, whose powerful identities shone through over the past twelve months in the face of appalling attacks.” The nation endured a series of devastating terrorist atrocities during the year, beginning with the Westminster Bridge attack in March that saw four pedestrians die when an attacker, later shot dead by police, drove at them before fatally stabbing a police officer. In Manchester a few months later 22 people – including children – were killed when a lone suicide attacker detonated an explosive device as crowds of music fans left Manchester Arena following a performance by US singer Ariana Grande.

PA Wire/PA Images The Queen will praise the people of Manchester and London after a series of terror attacks. Pictured are Ricky Hatton, Anthony Corolla and Hughie Fury at the We Are Manchester benefit show

Philip, famed for his quips, inquisitive mind and “no-fuss” attitude, stood down from his solo public role in August, although he has made the occasional appearance at events involving the Queen. Speaking about the Christmas message’s theme the Queen will say: “We think of our homes as places of warmth, familiarity and love… there is a timeless simplicity to the pull of home.” This year’s annual address has been produced by Sky News and was recorded in the palace’s 1844 room which is decorated with a large tree and features family photos.

PA Archive/PA Images Messages of support on the base of the obelisk on London Bridge, following the terror attack in which eight people died