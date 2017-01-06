The adorable moment one of the Queen’s guardsman posed for a picture with a toddler wearing a matching uniform was caught on camera.

The young fan had been to see the Changing of the Guard parade at Windsor Castle dressed in his own soldier outfit.

But to his surprise, one of the soldiers who walked past him came back out of the castle and walked towards him.

Facebook

The soldier gestured for the boy to come towards him.

The toddler immediately saluted him, then stood next to him to pose for a photo. He’s the cutest little soldier we’ve ever seen at a Changing of the Guard parade.

A clip of the encounter was shared online by Charanpreet Siing, who was reportedly one of the guards involved in the video, according to The Mirror.

It has been viewed more than 2.4 million times in one day since it was posted on Thursday 5 January.

Also on HuffPost 20 DIY Busy Board Ideas To Keep Your Busy Toddler... Busy 20 DIY Busy Board Ideas To Keep Your Busy Toddler... Busy 1 of 20 Sensory Board Now this is a BUSY board. It has so many activities! Get the instructions here: Learning and Exploring Through Play Share this slide: Learning and Exploring Through Play