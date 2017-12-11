Queens Of The Stone Age Frontman Josh Homme Apologises After Kicking Female Photographer In The Head At Gig

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has been forced to apologise after kicking a photographer in the head during a gig.

The singer hit out at snapper Chelsea Lauren while on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday (9 December) night.

In video footage she later posted on Instagram, Josh can be seen kicking her camera as she took pictures next to the stage.

However, his aim was off and he ended up smashing into her head, leading to a hospital trip.