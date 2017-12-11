Queens Of The Stone Age Frontman Josh Homme Apologises After Kicking Female Photographer In The Head At Gig

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has been forced to apologise after kicking a photographer in the head during a gig.
The singer hit out at snapper Chelsea Lauren while on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday (9 December) night.
In video footage she later posted on Instagram, Josh can be seen kicking her camera as she took pictures next to the stage.
However, his aim was off and he ended up smashing into her head, leading to a hospital trip.
She later took to Instagram, to share a video of the incident, adding: “I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?”
Speaking to Variety, Lauren also said she is planning to file a police report on the incident, describing it as “obviously very intentional”.
“I saw him coming over and I was shooting away,” she said. “He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face.
“I hold nobody accountable for this but Josh himself,” she added.
He has since issued a full apology, in a YouTube video saying: “I’d just like to apologise to Chelsea Lauren. I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I’m truly sorry and I hope you’re okay.
“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, and last night was definitely one of them,”
Josh had previously claimed he was “in a state of being lost in performance” in a statement posted on the band’s Twitter account.
Lauren later posted a message of thanks to the band’s fans for “being a solid group of people” and for “standing up for what’s right, regardless of your fandom”.