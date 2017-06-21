Queen's Speech 2017: 27 Bills Announced To Tackle Brexit And More

Theresa May has unveiled 27 Bills and draft bills in a Queen’s Speech that focuses heavily on the challenges of Brexit.
The government has denied proposing a thin legislative programme after several measures included in the Tory manifesto were ditched as a result of the prime minister’s disastrous election campaign.
Here are the policy measures, including the eight flagship Brexit bills, that have made it into May’s Queen’s Speech:
Repeal Bill
This is the headline piece of legislation. It will repeal the European Communities Act 1972 and aims to EU law into UK law after Brexit.
Customs Bill
As a member of the EU, the UK follows EU customs rules. This Bill will create a customs regime for the country after Brexit.
Trade Bill
Similarly, as an EU member state, the UK’s trade negotiations are conducted by Brussels. This Bill will “put in place the framework” to allow Britain to conduct international trade negotiations.
Immigration Bill
Immigration was at the core of the EU referendum debate. And this Bill allows the government to repeal EU free movement law and set its own immigration rules for European Economic Area (EEA) nationals.
Fisheries Bill
This Bill will “enable the UK to exercise responsibility for access to fisheries and management of its waters” outside the EU.
Agriculture Bill
As a member of the EU, British farmers receive payments from Brussels. This Bill, the government says, will “provide stability for farmers as we exit the EU”.
Nuclear Safeguards Bill
Brexit will mean the UK leaving the EU’s nuclear energy agency, Euratom. Powers will be now handed over to the the UK Office for Nuclear Regulation.
International Sanctions Bill
This Bill will return decision-making powers on non-UN sanctions from the EU to the UK.
Other Bills:
Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill
Space Industry Bill
HS2 2A Bill
Smart Meter Bill
Draft Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill
Draft Tenants’ Fees Bill
Data Protection Bill
Courts Bill
Civil Liability Bill
Armed Forces Bill
National Insurance Contributions Bill
Travel Protection Bill
Financial Guidance and Claims Bill
Good Mortgages Bill
Draft Patient Safety Bill
There are also three Finance Bills which the government says are needed to implement Budget decisions including “a range of tax measures. A further technical Bill is included in the speech which ministers say is needed to ratify several minor EU agreements.