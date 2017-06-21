All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    21/06/2017 11:53 BST | Updated 21/06/2017 13:21 BST

    Queen's Speech 2017: 27 Bills Announced To Tackle Brexit And More

    The programme covers the next two years.

    Theresa May has unveiled 27 Bills and draft bills in a Queen’s Speech that focuses heavily on the challenges of Brexit.

    The government has denied proposing a thin legislative programme after several measures included in the Tory manifesto were ditched as a result of the prime minister’s disastrous election campaign.

    Here are the policy measures, including the eight flagship Brexit bills, that have made it into May’s Queen’s Speech:

    Repeal Bill 

    This is the headline piece of legislation. It will repeal the European Communities Act 1972 and aims to EU law into UK law after Brexit.

    Customs Bill

    As a member of the EU, the UK follows EU customs rules. This Bill will create a customs regime for the country after Brexit.

    Trade Bill

    Similarly, as an EU member state, the UK’s trade negotiations are conducted by Brussels. This Bill will “put in place the framework” to allow Britain to conduct international trade negotiations.

    Immigration Bill

    Immigration was at the core of the EU referendum debate. And this Bill allows the government to repeal EU free movement law and set its own immigration rules for European Economic Area (EEA) nationals.

    Fisheries Bill

    This Bill will “enable the UK to exercise responsibility for access to fisheries and management of its waters” outside the EU.

    Agriculture Bill

    As a member of the EU, British farmers receive payments from Brussels. This Bill, the government says, will “provide stability for farmers as we exit the EU”.

    Nuclear Safeguards Bill

    Brexit will mean the UK leaving the EU’s nuclear energy agency, Euratom. Powers will be now handed over to the the UK Office for Nuclear Regulation.

    International Sanctions Bill

    This Bill will return decision-making powers on non-UN sanctions from the EU to the UK. 

    Related...

    Other Bills:

    Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill

    Space Industry Bill

    HS2 2A Bill

    Smart Meter Bill

    Draft Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill

    Draft Tenants’ Fees Bill

    Data Protection Bill

    Courts Bill

    Civil Liability Bill

    Armed Forces Bill

    National Insurance Contributions Bill

    Travel Protection Bill

    Financial Guidance and Claims Bill

    Good Mortgages Bill

    Draft Patient Safety Bill

    There are also three Finance Bills which the government says are needed to implement Budget decisions including “a range of tax measures. A further technical Bill is included in the speech which ministers say is needed to ratify several minor EU agreements.

    Also...

    MORE:International NewsbrexitUnited KingdomEuropean Unionqueens speechEuropean Union lawLaw of the United Kingdom

    Conversations