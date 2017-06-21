Dennis Skinner used his expected Queen’s Speech joke to tell everyone to get on with it.

“Get your skates on, first race is at half past two.”

The Queen is due to attend day two of Royal Ascot this afternoon after announcing in parliament the details of Theresa May’s legislative agenda.

May had intended that the State Opening of Parliament take place on June 19, but the prime minister pushed it back as she attempted to strike a deal with the DUP.

The Queen has not missed a day’s horse racing at Royal Ascot since she was crowned in 1953.

In 2001, she also had to deliver the speech on the same day but managed to make it to the racecourse 15 minutes before the first race.

Skinner’s jokes are as traditional as the Queen’s attendance at the race. Here are seven of his best.