The Queen is expected to remain apolitical at all times - and has been an absolute pro at this throughout her 64-year reign.
But while delivering her annual speech on Wednesday, some suggested that she might in fact have been making a statement about the European Union.
A number of people on social media pointed out that her outfit, a cornflower blue, with matching blue hat featuring flowers with yellow centres, actually bore some resemblance to the EU flag...
Even Guy Verhofstadt, former president of the European Commission, noted her garb:
Maybe it was a secret signal, maybe Her Majesty is just a total fashionista - alas we’ll probably never know.
The monarch did a swift outfit change following the engagement at Parliament.
She appeared at the second day of Ascot in a banana yellow ensemble, suggesting her earlier outfit was chosen specifically for the occasion.
There was been some speculation over the Queen’s views on Brexit after a row exploded in March when The Sun published a story claiming claiming the Queen “backs” Britain leaving the EU.
Buckingham Palace denied the story and complained to Ipso.
The press watchdog went on to rule that it was inaccurate and “significantly misleading”.
The Sun’s editor-in-chief Tony Gallagher said he respected the ruling, but did not believe that the headline was inaccurate.
The Rupert Murdoch-owned paper had quoted a “senior source” as saying that people who heard their conversation “were left in no doubt at all about the Queen’s views on European integration”.