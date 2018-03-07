Whether you’re rationing each of the eight episodes to spread out your enjoyment or you’ve already binged the lot in one sitting, Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ reboot is the show everyone is talking about right now.

As with the original show from the early 2000s, ‘Queer Eye’ is a makeover show with a difference, centring around the so-called Fab Five, who every episode help out a straight man in the Atlanta area with aspects of his life he’s unhappy with, whether that’s his living situation, his appearance or his diet.

The new series saw the Fab Five introduced to car enthusiast Tom Jackson, who was hoping the gang could transform his life so he could find himself some female company.