Empics Entertainment Quentin Tarantino

In a new interview with Deadline, the filmmaker says he wasn’t contacted by the New York Times and given the right to reply and so “ended up taking the hit and the heat”. Tarantino also insists he wasn’t “furious” when Thurman said she didn’t feel comfortable driving the car that ended up crashing on the ‘Kill Bill’ set.

Miramax

“I’m sure when it was brought up to me, that I rolled my eyes and was irritated,” he said. “But I’m sure I wasn’t in a rage and I wasn’t livid.” He admitted the crash that injured Thurman was “one of the biggest regrets of my life”. He added: “As a director, you learn things and sometimes you learn them through horrendous mistakes.” On Monday, Thurman posted a clip of the ‘Kill Bill’ accident with a caption praising Tarantino for releasing the footage.

A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:15am PST

She wrote: “Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. “[H]e also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.”

Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images