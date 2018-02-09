Quentin Tarantino Apologises To Roman Polanski Rape Victim After 2003 Interview Resurfaces

Quentin Tarantino has issued an apology after an old interview in which he defended film director Roman Polanski resurfaced.
In 2003, Tarantino was interviewed by Howard Stern, during which he suggested that Samantha Geimer - the woman who was sexually assaulted by Polanski at the age of 13 - was “not raped” because she “wanted to have it”.
Following Uma Thurman’s recent revelations about Tarantino - namely the fact he pressured her into driving an unsafe car on the set of ‘Kill Bill’ which crashed and injured her - the interview has been reposted online, prompting the director to issue a public apology.
In a statement issued to IndieWire, he said: “I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her. Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was.
“Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative.
“I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry. So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am sorry Samantha.”
Another old Tarantino interview has also raised eyebrows in the last week, during which he described choking actress Diane Kruger as part of a stunt in the film ‘Inglourious Basterds’.
However, Kruger was quick to shut down any speculation of wrongdoing on Tarantino’s part, insisting that her experience of working with him was “pure joy”.