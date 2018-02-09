Quentin Tarantino Apologises To Roman Polanski Rape Victim After 2003 Interview Resurfaces

Quentin Tarantino has issued an apology after an old interview in which he defended film director Roman Polanski resurfaced.

In 2003, Tarantino was interviewed by Howard Stern, during which he suggested that Samantha Geimer - the woman who was sexually assaulted by Polanski at the age of 13 - was “not raped” because she “wanted to have it”.

Following Uma Thurman’s recent revelations about Tarantino - namely the fact he pressured her into driving an unsafe car on the set of ‘Kill Bill’ which crashed and injured her - the interview has been reposted online, prompting the director to issue a public apology.